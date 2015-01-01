|
Citation
|
Ye WY, Dou K, Wang LX, Lin XQ, Zhang MC. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e5.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36627661
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The interparental conflict has been associated with an increased adolescents' engagement in risk-taking behaviors. However, few studies have examined the potential mediation of deviant peer affiliation and the potential moderation of school climate. Grounded in the ecological system theory, this study aimed to explore the mediating role of deviant peer affiliation and the moderating role of school climate between the association of interparental conflict and risk-taking behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; School climate; Deviant peer affiliation; Interparental conflict; Risk-taking behavior