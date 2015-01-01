|
Citation
Tronick LN, Mirzakhanian H, Addington J, Bearden CE, Cannon TD, Cornblatt BA, Keshavan M, Mathalon DH, McGlashan TH, Perkins DO, Stone W, Tsuang MT, Walker EF, Woods SW, Cadenhead KS. Early Interv. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36627192
Abstract
AIM: Although violent behaviour has been studied in schizophrenia, violence risk has received little attention in individuals at clinical high risk for psychosis (CHR). This manuscript aims to report and discuss the overall results of the Structured Assessment for Violence Risk in Youth (SAVRY) from the NAPLS-3 project to explore the risk of violence in CHR youth and to determine the relationship between SAVRY violence risk scores, psychosis risk symptoms, and global functioning. We hypothesized that CHR young people are at higher risk of violence as compared to healthy comparison participants due to a similarity between risk factors for psychosis and risk factors for violence, and that this risk is associated with greater severity of symptoms, poor functioning, and risk for conversion to psychosis.
Language: en
Keywords
clinical high risk; prodrome; psychosis risk; SAVRY; violence risk