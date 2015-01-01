Abstract

AIMS: Sexual minority youth experience health disparities across mental, physical and sexual domains. However, little is known about the extent to which mental health overlaps with sexual and physical health to compound health problems among sexual minority youth. This study examined risky health behaviours, adverse health outcomes, and their overlap across mental, physical and sexual domains, in lesbian, gay, bisexual, questioning (LGBQ) and heterosexual third-level students in Ireland.



METHOD: Cross-sectional data from the My World Survey 2-Post Second Level (MWS2-PSL) were used. Analyses were conducted on data from N = 7950 18-25-year-old students, of which 6204 (78%) identified as heterosexual, 910 (11.4%) bisexual, 412 (5.2%) lesbian/gay and 424 (5.3%) questioning. Risky health behaviours (e.g., self-harm), adverse outcomes (e.g., mental health difficulties, physical health conditions) and their overlap across mental, physical and sexual domains were compared across heterosexual and LGBQ students using Chi-square tests. Clustering of health behaviours/outcomes within and between domains were examined.



RESULTS: LGBQ students were more likely to exhibit a greater number of risky mental and sexual health behaviours and outcomes. Sexual, physical and mental health behaviours and outcomes overlapped to a greater extent in LGBQ versus heterosexual students. Distinct health outcomes were observed across sexual minority subgroups (e.g., bisexual women reported greater mental health difficulties).



CONCLUSION: Findings demonstrate health inequalities experienced by LGBQ students, particularly across mental and sexual domains. Holistic integrated approaches that consider multiple health domains simultaneously and the distinct health needs of sexual minority subgroups are needed to promote greater health equity.

Language: en