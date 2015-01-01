|
Citation
|
García-Martínez A, Gil-Rodrigo A, Placer A, Alemany X, Aguiló S, Torres-Machado V, Jacob J, Herrero P, Llorens P, Martín-Sánchez FJ, Miró. Emergencias 2022; 34(6): 444-451.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SEMES - Sociedad Española de Medicina de Urgencias y Emergencias)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
36625694
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To identify characteristics associated with a new fall in a patient who received emergency department care after an accidental fall and to develop a risk model to predict repeated falls. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The FALL-ER registry included accidental falls in patients over the age of 65 years treated in 5 Spanish emergency departments. Independent variables analyzed were patient characteristics at baseline, fall characteristics, immediate consequences, and functional status on discharge. Patients were followed with telephone interviews for 6 months to record the occurrence of new falls. Multivariate regression analysis was used to identify variables associated with falling again and to develop a risk model. We identified 3 levels of risk for new falls (low, intermediate, and high).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidental falls.; Aged.; Ancianos.; Caída.; Emergency department.; Urgencias.