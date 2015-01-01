|
Citation
|
Corbé J, Montout C, Fares A, Belhadj I, Boudemaghe T, Mura T, Lopez-Castroman J. Epidemiol. Psychiatr. Sci. 2023; 32: e2.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36624696
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: People who make medically serious suicide attempts (MSSAs) share a number of features with those who die by suicide, and are at a high risk of suicide themselves. Studies to date have mostly focused on clinical samples of MSSAs. An epidemiological examination at a national level can help to identify risk profiles and pathways of care in this population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Risk Factors; Incidence; Aggression; public health; Mental health; self-harm; *Patient Discharge; *Suicide, Attempted/psychology; France/epidemiology; social epidemiology