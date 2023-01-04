Abstract

Although prior literature has evaluated firework injuries broadly, there are no focused investigations examining trends, etiology, and costs associated with firework injuries to the hand. The 2006 to 2014 National Emergency Department Sample (NEDS) was used. International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision (ICD-9) codes identified patients presenting to the emergency department with a firework-related injury of the hand that resulted in a burn, open wound, fracture, blood vessel injury, or traumatic amputation. A linear regression model was used to identify significant changes over time, with a significance threshold of P<.05. A total of 19,473 patients with a firework-related injury to the hand were included, with no significant change in the incidence from 2006 to 2014 (7.5 per 1,000,000 population). The greatest number of injuries occurred in July (57.1%), January (7.4%), and December (3.7%). Age groups affected were young adults (18-35 years; 43.6%), older adults (36-55 years; 19.2%), adolescents (12-17 years; 18.6%), and children (0-11 years; 16.1%). Nearly 74% of the injuries resulted in burns, 24.5% resulted in open wounds, 8.0% resulted in fracture, 7.6% resulted in traumatic amputation, and 1.4% resulted in blood vessel injury. Of 14,320 burn injuries, 15.2% had first-degree burns, 69.9% had second-degree burns, and 5.1% had third-degree burns involving the skin. The median emergency department charge was $914 and the median hospitalization charge (for inpatient admittance) was $30,743. Incidence of firework-related injuries to the hand has not changed over time. There is a need for better dissemination of safety information to mitigate the occurrences of these avoidable accidents. [Orthopedics. 20XX;XX(X):xx-xx.].

Language: en