|
Citation
|
Harrell R, Manetta C, Guthrie M, Enam N. Otol. Neurotol. 2023; 44(2): 172-176.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36624599
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) in traumatic brain injury population. STUDY DESIGN: In this cross-sectional design, each subject completed screening for BPPV, which included subjective questioning and positional testing. Subjects were asked if they experienced dizziness with bed mobility. All were tested with the Dix-Hallpike and the roll test to determine if nystagmus consistent with BPPV was present. SETTING: Brain injury inpatient rehabilitation unit. PARTICIPANTS: Subjects admitted to the rehabilitation unit during a 6-month time frame who had a traumatic mechanism of brain injury or experienced a fall resulting from a neurologic event. INTERVENTIONS: Diagnostic interventions included the Dix-Hallpike and roll tests. MAIN MEASURES: The primary outcomes of this study were the prevalence of BPPV and symptom reports.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/complications; *Brain Injuries; Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo/epidemiology; Dizziness/epidemiology/etiology