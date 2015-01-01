Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since the spread of the so-called electric scooters (e-scooters) through rental services in Hamburg as of June 2019, accidents due to the use of this means of transportation have been regularly registered. The most frequent injury patterns among e‑scooter riders involved accidents concerning the upper extremities and the head. There was a relevant accumulation of drunk drivers among the injured persons.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study is to compare injury patterns in drunk versus non-drunk e‑scooter riders who had an accident. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data from the Department of Trauma Surgery at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf were retrospectively analyzed for accidents involving e‑scooters and the resulting injury patterns. For this purpose, the gender, age, injury pattern of the persons, the course of the accident, and information on previous alcohol consumption were recorded descriptively for the period from June 2019 to December 2021.



RESULTS: Drivers were on average 32 (interval: 15-88 years) years old and those under the influence of alcohol were predominantly male (69.9%). Accidents occurred mainly in summer and at night. Common injury patterns were injuries to the face, head, and extremities.



CONCLUSION: It should be noted that injuries to the face and head occurred more frequently under the influence of alcohol than in the cohort without alcohol. Education about the health and legal consequences of riding an e‑scooter under the influence of alcohol should be provided to all users. In addition, wearing a helmet or banning driving at night are possible measures to reduce accidents associated with drunk riding.



Hintergrund



Seit der Verbreitung der sog. Elektro-Scooter durch Verleihservices in Hamburg ab Juni 2019 sind Unfälle durch die Nutzung dieser Fortbewegungsmittel regelmäßig registriert worden. Die häufigsten Verletzungsmuster bei verunfallten E‑Scooter-Fahrern betrafen die obere Extremität und den Kopf. Es zeigte sich dabei eine relevante Anhäufung alkoholisierter Fahrer unter den verletzten Personen.

Ziel der Arbeit



Ziel der vorliegenden Studie ist der Vergleich zwischen den Unfallmustern alkoholisierter und nichtalkoholisierter E‑Scooter-Fahrer.

Material und Methoden



Die Daten der Unfallchirurgie des Universitätsklinikums Hamburg-Eppendorf wurden retrospektiv zu Unfällen mit E‑Scootern und hieraus resultierenden Verletzungsmustern ausgewertet. Hierfür wurden das Geschlecht, das Alter, das Verletzungsmuster der Personen, der Unfallhergang sowie Informationen über einen vorangegangenen Alkoholkonsum deskriptiv für den Zeitraum Juni 2019 bis Dezember 2021 erfasst.

Ergebnisse



Die Fahrer der Gesamtkohorte waren durchschnittlich 32 (Intervall: 15 bis 88 Jahre) Jahre alt und diejenigen unter Alkoholeinfluss überwiegend männlich (69,9 %). Unfälle fanden v. a. im Sommer und nachts statt. Häufige Verletzungsmuster waren Verletzungen des Gesichts, des Kopfes und der Extremitäten.

Schlussfolgerung



Festzuhalten ist, dass unter Alkoholeinfluss häufiger Verletzungen des Gesichts und des Kopfes vorlagen als bei Nüchternheit. Die Sensibilität für gesundheitliche und rechtliche Folgen von E‑Scooter-Fahrten unter Alkoholeinfluss muss verbessert werden. Zudem stellen eine Helmpflicht oder nächtliche Fahrverbote mögliche Maßnahmen zur Reduktion von Unfällen mit E‑Scootern dar.

Language: de