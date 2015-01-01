Abstract

Suicide in young children is rare; the incidence increases towards the end of adolescence. Skin disorders confer a high prevalence of psychiatric and psycho-logical comorbidities. However, published research on suicidal behaviour in adolescents and children with skin disorders is sparse. The aim of this study was to identify the prevalence of suicidal behaviour in children and adolescents under 18 years of age with chronic skin disorders and associated contributing risk factors. MEDLINE, PsycINFO, EMBASE, CINAHL and Cochrane databases were searched from inception to October 2020 for suicide or suicide attempts in patients under 18 years old with chronic skin disorders. The study protocol was logged on PROSPERO (CRD42020083528). Returned texts were reviewed independently by 2 authors. Bias was assessed according to Joanna Briggs Institute criteria. Five studies met the inclusion criteria; 4 cross-sectional surveys and 1 retrospective matched-cohort study. A total of 31,641 patients with acne, atopic dermatitis, body dysmorphic disorder or psoriasis were identified. Prevalence of suicidal ideation was 0.45% (psoriasis) to 67% (body dysmorphic disorder). The prevalence of suicidal attempts ranged from 0.08% (psoriasis) to 21.9% (acne). Patients with acne or atopic dermatitis had significantly increased odds ratio for suicidal attempts. Meta-analysis could not be performed owing to the heterogeneity and sparsity of data. Suicidal risk in skin disorders amongst adolescents and children under the age of 18 years old is broad and complex. The suicidal risk remained after adjusting for depression, suggestive of an alternative mechanism.

Language: en