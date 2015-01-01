Abstract

While much research exists linking stress and suicidality in cross-sectional paradigms, little is known regarding the longitudinal interplay of stress and suicidality across time. In addition, less research exists on suicidal ideation - a transdiagnostic precursor to suicidal behavior. Two competing, though not mutually exclusive, explanations relate to stress exposure, where stress causes suicidal ideation, and stress generation, where suicidal ideation causes stress. The present study examined 101 adults self-reporting symptoms of borderline personality disorder. Participants completed a self-report measure of suicidal ideation and a life stress interview in a three-wave design over the course of one year. Cross-lagged panel analyses were used to examine the longitudinal relationships between suicidal ideation and interpersonal/non-interpersonal chronic life stress, as well as dependent/interpersonal episodic life stress.



RESULTS supported chronic and episodic interpersonal stress generation for suicidal ideation, although not across all timepoints.

