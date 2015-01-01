Abstract

BACKGROUND: Vehicle accidents are still a heavy social burden despite improvements due the latest technologies and policies. To pursue the trend of decrease, having a more detailed view and understanding of the injury patterns would contribute to inform both the rescue team to optimize victim's management and policymakers in order for them to tackle at best this issue.



METHODS: Two complementary analyses of injury associations were performed, one using a biomechanical classification and the other an anatomic one, computed on data stratified by car accident type (lateral or frontal). Our objective is to understand whether these two categories of crash lead to similar or heterogeneous injury association patterns, and analyze these findings from an impact mechanics point of view. Indeed, having an improved understanding of the injury mechanisms would facilitate their diagnosis and prevention.



RESULTS: While each type of accident possesses its own injury profile, most injury associations are found for both types. Injuries such as clavicle and rib fractures were identified as involved in a high number of associations. Several associations between fractures and blood vessel injuries were found.



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggests three main conclusions: (i) Injury associations are rather independent from crash characteristics, (ii) Clavicle and rib fractures are typical of poly-traumatized victims, (iii) Certain fractures can be used to early detect victims at higher risk of hemorrhage. Overall, this study provide paramedics and doctors with data to orientate them toward a faster and more appropriate decision. Moreover, this exploratory work revealed the potential that injury association analyses have to inform policy-making and issue recommendations to decrease road accident mortality and morbidity.

