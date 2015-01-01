|
Citation
|
Khalili S, Khoshravesh S, Barati M, Mahjoub H, Faradmal J. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2023; 15(1): e7.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36631858
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Nowadays, the use of androgenic-anabolic steroids (AAS) by competitive and non-competitive bodybuilders and its side effects have become a major public health problem. Many studies have focused on determining the role and severity of various factors in AAS use, but the existence of collinearity between the factors leads to the non-significance of important factors. The study aimed to determine factors affecting the androgenic-anabolic steroids use in Iranian bodybuilders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bodybuilder; Collinearity; Ridge logistic regression model; Steroid