Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Nowadays, the use of androgenic-anabolic steroids (AAS) by competitive and non-competitive bodybuilders and its side effects have become a major public health problem. Many studies have focused on determining the role and severity of various factors in AAS use, but the existence of collinearity between the factors leads to the non-significance of important factors. The study aimed to determine factors affecting the androgenic-anabolic steroids use in Iranian bodybuilders.



METHOD: This descriptive-analytical study was performed on 280 male bodybuilders (142 non-competitive and 138 competitive bodybuilders) in Hamadan, west of Iran, in 2016. The participations were recruited a multistage sampling method. A self-administrated questionnaire was used, which included parts such as intrapersonal, interpersonal, and behavioral factors affecting on AAS use. To solve the consequences of collinearity was used ridge logistic regression model (RLRM) in R.3.5.1 software.



RESULTS: The mean age of bodybuilders was 25.21 years (SD = 6.31). The prevalence rate of AAS use among non-competitive and competitive bodybuilders was 27.5% and 34.1%, respectively. Factors such as age, time of starting bodybuilding, attitude, physical self-concept, behavioral intention, coach and friend use AAS, alcohol consumption, and supplement use were associated with AAS use among non-competitive and competitive bodybuilders.



CONCLUSION: The results of the study indicated that a combination of intrapersonal, interpersonal and behavioral factors was effective on the androgenic-anabolic steroids use among Iranian bodybuilders. Adequate education about the side effects of AAS and improvement of individual skills seem to be helpful in reducing AAS use.

Language: en