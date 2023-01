Abstract

A former GP who is already serving three life sentences for 90 sexual assaults against female patients after convictions in February 20201 has been given two more life terms after a further trial.



Manish Shah, who practised in Romford, east London, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of 25 more sexual assaults against four patients, for a total of 115 offences of sexual assault and assault by penetration against 28 women and girls aged 15 to 34 in 2009-13.



The court heard that he groomed young women and persuaded them to undergo unnecessary breast …

Language: en