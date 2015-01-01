Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This scoping review aimed to summarize the existing knowledge base on the pharmacological management of neuropsychiatric symptoms in geriatric TBI and identify gaps in the literature to guide future research.



METHODS: Seven electronic databases and nine gray literature databases were systematically searched for articles that examined pharmacological management of neuropsychiatric symptoms in adults aged 65 years and over with TBI. The search was guided by four main concepts and selected based on inclusion criteria. Unpublished studies and abstract-only articles were excluded.



RESULTS: Eight studies met full inclusion criteria. Patterns of psychotropic medication prescription and prescribing principles for geriatric TBI were elucidated. There were no clear or consistent prescribing guidance. Therefore, prescribing recommendations could not be addressed. Current management is inferred from research primarily done in younger adults, or extrapolated from the literature and practice of treating other psychiatric and neurological disorders.



CONCLUSION: There are significant gaps in knowledge and no evidence-based guidelines for the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms in geriatric TBI. TBI among older adults is distinct from those of younger adults and thereby demands a unique approach to treatment and research. The authors' proposed guideline is an important first step in facilitating guideline development and future research.

