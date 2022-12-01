Abstract

PURPOSE: Trauma accounts for the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide in the present day and may rightly be called the new pandemic. The prominent nature of the face exposes it to various traumatic injuries. A timely, prompt diagnosis along with employment of correct and quick treatment greatly improves the outcome for these patients. The aim of this retrospective study was to analyse the characteristics of maxillofacial injuries over a decade.



METHODS: The data were collected manually from the medical records of patients who reported to the tertiary centre from 1 January 2011 to 31 December 2019. All injured patients irrespective of age/gender with complete hospital records of clinical and radiographical diagnosis of maxillofacial injuries were included. The demographic data, etiology, site and type of injury, and seasonal variation were analyzed. Data were tabulated into six age groups (0-7 years, 8-18 years, 19-35 years, 36-40 years, 41-59 years, and >60 years). Five etiological factors, i.e. road traffic accidents, falls, assaults, sports-related, and occupational accidents, were further evaluated based on genders. Facial injuries were classified into six types: panfacial fractures, mandibular fractures (subcategorized), midface fractures (subcategorized), dentoalveolar fractures, dental injuries, and soft tissue injuries. The monthly and seasonal variation of the injuries was also charted. Data were expressed as frequency and percent.



RESULTS: A total of 10,703 injuries were included from the tertiary centre from the period of 2011-2019, including 8637 males and 2066 females, with the highest occurrence of the injuries between 19 and 35 years. Road traffic accident was the principal etiological factor of the maxillofacial injuries in both genders (80.5%). This was followed by falls (9.6%), assaults (8.0%), occupational accidents (1.2%), and sporting injuries (0.7%). Midface fractures amounted for 52.5% (5623 fractures), followed by mandibular fractures (38.1%).



CONCLUSION: The current study describes a change in the incidence of injuries along with variation in the demographic data. The implementation of safety gears and stricter traffic laws along with public awareness may aid in the reduction of maxillofacial injuries.

Language: en