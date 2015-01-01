Abstract

Studies have previously demonstrated that anxious attachment shapes the association between childhood traumatic experiences and somatic pain; however, it remains unclear how this relationship is influenced by anxious attachment in patients with depression. This study investigated how anxious attachment influences the relationship between childhood traumatic experiences and pain symptoms in depressed patients from a social psychological perspective. A total of 139 adult patients with depression participated in this study; the level of depression was assessed by a psychiatric professional. Childhood trauma, pain symptoms, and attachment dimensions were tested by various questionnaires. The moderating role of anxious attachment in the trauma-pain association was examined using the PROCESS Model 1. Our findings showed that in depressed patients, childhood maltreatment had a significant positive impact on the severity of pain ratings. Moreover, anxious attachment influenced the relationship between childhood trauma and pain symptoms. Our study indicated that anxious attachment is not necessarily a negative outcome for depressed patients; moderate levels of anxious attachment alleviate childhood trauma-related pain symptoms in individuals with highly traumatic experiences. Understanding the traumatic experiences and attachment styles of depressed patients with pain complaints can help to develop intervention strategies.

Language: en