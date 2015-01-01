|
Ryttersgaard TO, Riis J, Johnsen SP, Mogensen PH, Bjarkam CR. Dan. Med. J. 2022; 70(1): A02220108.
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: To improve rehabilitation in young people with an acquired brain injury, the Danish Ministry of Health initiated the "National study on young brain injury survivors" in 2012. Using data from this initiative, we examined the changes in depression, cognition, global functional outcome and return to work/school among young traumatic brain injury (TBI) survivors.
Keywords
Adolescent; Humans; Young Adult; Cognition; Brain; Follow-Up Studies; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/complications/rehabilitation; *Brain Injuries/complications/rehabilitation; Depression/epidemiology/etiology; Disease Progression