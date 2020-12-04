Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recent evidence has suggested an increase in suicidal ideation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our objectives were to estimate the likelihood of suicidal ideation among adults in Canada who experienced pandemic-related impacts and to determine if this likelihood changed during the pandemic.



METHODS: We analyzed pooled data for 18 936 adults 18 years or older who responded to two cycles of the Survey on COVID-19 and Mental Health collected from 11 September to 4 December 2020 and from 1 February to 7 May 2021. We estimated the prevalence of suicidal ideation since the pandemic began and conducted logistic regression to evaluate the likelihood of suicidal ideation by adults who experienced pandemic-related impacts, and by factors related to social risk, mental health status, positive mental health indicators and coping strategies.



RESULTS: Adults who had adverse pandemic-related experiences were significantly more likely to experience suicidal ideation; a dose-response relationship was evident. People who increased their alcohol or cannabis use, expressed concerns about violence in their home or who had moderate to severe symptoms of depression, anxiety or posttraumatic stress disorder also had significantly higher risk of suicidal ideation. The risk was significantly lower among people who reported high self-rated mental health, community belonging or life satisfaction, who exercised for their mental and/or physical health or who pursued hobbies.



CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced suicidal ideation in Canada. Our study provides evidence for targeted public health interventions related to suicide prevention.

