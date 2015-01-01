Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association between neutrophil levels and all-cause mortality in geriatric hip fractures.



METHODS: Elderly patients with hip fractures were screened between January 2015 and September 2019. Demographic and clinical characteristics of the patients were collected. Linear and nonlinear multivariate Cox regression models were used to identify the association between neutrophil levels and mortality. Analyses were performed using Empower Stats and R software.



RESULTS: A total of 2,589 patients were included in this study. The mean follow-up period was 38.95 months. During the study period, 875 (33.80%) patients died due to various causes. Linear multivariate Cox regression models showed that neutrophil levels were associated with mortality after adjusting for confounding factors, when neutrophil concentration increased by 1∗10(9)/L, the mortality risk increased by 3% (HR = 1.03, 95% CI: 1.00-1.06, and P=0210). Neutrophil concentration was used as a categorical variable; we only found statistically significant differences when neutrophil levels were high (HR = 1.27, 95% CI:1.05-1.52, and P=0.0122). In addition, the results are stable in P for trend and propensity score matching sensitivity analysis.



CONCLUSIONS: Neutrophil levels are associated with mortality in geriatric hip fractures and could be considered a predictor of death risk in the long-term. This study is registered with the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry (ChiCTR) as number ChiCTR2200057323.

