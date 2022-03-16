Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify demographic trends of foreign object genital injuries presenting to emergency departments from 2011 to 2020.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database reports consumer product-related injuries in United States ED visits. The database was queried to identify 375 cases of genital injuries from 2011 to 2020. Inclusion criteria consisted of cases reporting injuries involving the urethra, penis, or scrotum. Data was reported and analyzed using linear regression.



RESULTS: Based on 375 cases, an estimated 13,170 (95% confidence interval, 10,817-15,522) patients in the US suffered genital injuries due to foreign bodies between 2011 and 2020. These injuries involved the penis (65.9%), urethra (30.7%) and scrotum (3.5%). Of all patients, 11.8% required hospital admission after treatment of which injuries to the urethra were most common (44.0%). Most of these patients were ages 19 to 64 (66.1%). Consumer products most implicated included rings (50.7%), zippers (17.1%), and pens and pencils (10.3%). Injuries due to zippers and swimming apparel occurred significantly more frequently in patients ages 0-18 (p<0.05). Injuries due to kitchen gadgets occurred significantly more in patients ages ≥65 (p<0.05). Pens, pencils, and massage devices were items that routinely resulted in urethral injuries, often requiring hospitalization. Linear regression showed genital injuries related to foreign objects significantly increased from 2011 to 2020 (p<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Due to the nature of injury caused to genitalia by intentional and unintentional exposure to foreign bodies, educating individuals on this topic in sexual education classes is necessary for preventing future injuries.

