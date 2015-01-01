|
Citation
|
Choi NG, Marti CN, Choi BY, Kunik MM. J. Appl. Gerontol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36629139
|
Abstract
|
We used the 2019-2021 U.S. National Health and Aging Trend Study (N = 3,063, age 70+) and multinomial logistic regression and generalized linear models with Poisson and log link to identify correlates of (1) recurrent falls (2 + falls) over 3 years (2019-2021); and (2) any subsequent fall among those who had a fall in 2019. We also examined the associations between falls and hospitalization in 2021.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
falls; exercise; balance/coordination; depression/anxiety; recurrent falls