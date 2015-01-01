Abstract

We used the 2019-2021 U.S. National Health and Aging Trend Study (N = 3,063, age 70+) and multinomial logistic regression and generalized linear models with Poisson and log link to identify correlates of (1) recurrent falls (2 + falls) over 3 years (2019-2021); and (2) any subsequent fall among those who had a fall in 2019. We also examined the associations between falls and hospitalization in 2021.



RESULTS show that those with recurrent falls had greater physical/functional and psychological health problems in 2019, while single fallers over the 3 years were not significantly different from those without a fall. Exercise was associated with a lower likelihood of a subsequent fall among those who fell in 2019. Both a single fall and recurrent falls over the 3 years were associated with a higher risk of hospitalization in 2021. Multifactorial fall preventions including exercise and depression/anxiety treatment are needed to mitigate recurrent fall risks.

