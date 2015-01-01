Abstract

Participants in American football experience repetitive head impacts that induce negative changes in neurocognitive function over the course of a single season. The current study aimed to quantify the transfer function connecting the force input to the measured output acceleration of the helmet system to provide a comparison of the impact attenuation of various modern American football helmets. Impact mitigation varied considerably between helmet models and with location for each helmet model. The current data indicate that helmet mass is a key variable driving force attenuation, however flexible helmet shells, helmet shell cut-outs, and more compliant padding can improve energy absorption.

Language: en