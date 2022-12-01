SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shahhar AZM, Qasheesh M, Shaphe MA. J. Lifestyle Med. 2022; 12(3): 105-112.

(Copyright © 2022, Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine)

10.15280/jlm.2022.12.3.105

36628175

PMC9798876

The use of exergaming exercises is increasingly becoming accepted as an alternative to surgical and medical therapies for Parkinson's disease (PD). Although the area has attracted some results, there is still no conclusive evidence on the benefit of exergaming exercises in improving PD patients' body balance. The current study is a systematic review aiming at examining the effectiveness of the Nintendo Wii Fit ("Wii Fit") game on improving the balance in people with Parkinson's disease. A total of 200 articles were selected online after conducting an extensive search on PubMed, Cochrane, PEDro, CAPES Periodic, ResearchGate, Web of Science, and ProQuest. Upon reviewing the identified sources, ten articles were included, of which four were randomized control trials. The results show that at least five weeks of Wii Fit exercises effectively enhance PD patients' body balance and life outcomes. However, better results occur when patients combine Wii Fit with other conventional exercises.


Rehabilitation; Parkinson’s disease; Physical therapy; Exergaming; Nintendo Wii Fit; Video games

