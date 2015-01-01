SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zebehazy KT, Rosenblum LP, Thompson KM. J. Vis. Impair. Blind. 2022; 116(6): 794-805.

(Copyright © 2022, American Foundation for the Blind)

10.1177/0145482X221143143

36628405

PMC9813643

INTRODUCTION: Access to efficient and affordable transportation options has long been a challenge for many individuals with vision loss. In spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a quick shift in the availability and safety of transportation.

METHODS: Using the constant comparison method, open-ended responses from 1,162 participants in the Flatten Inaccessibility study were coded. Responses were from participants who had concerns about transportation.

RESULTS: Ten themes and corresponding subthemes emerged from the data. Themes were interdependent in that the extent of concerns differed based on respondents' support networks, transportation availability, and financial circumstances.

DISCUSSION: The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the forefront both systemic and COVID-19 transportation challenges about which those with visual impairments experienced or had concerns or both. Implications for Practitioners: It is imperative that professionals support those with visual impairments to develop alternative plans for when their typical transportation options are disrupted.


COVID-19; visual impairment; accessibility; transportation; blindness; low vision; orientation and mobility

