|
Citation
|
Zebehazy KT, Rosenblum LP, Thompson KM. J. Vis. Impair. Blind. 2022; 116(6): 794-805.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Foundation for the Blind)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36628405
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Access to efficient and affordable transportation options has long been a challenge for many individuals with vision loss. In spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a quick shift in the availability and safety of transportation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; visual impairment; accessibility; transportation; blindness; low vision; orientation and mobility