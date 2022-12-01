Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare the cost-effectiveness of exercise as a unimodal intervention versus multimodal interventions that included exercise in conjunction with other falls prevention strategies to prevent falls among community-dwelling older adults.



DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis. DATA SOURCES: MEDLINE, EMBASE, NHS EED, and CINAHL (1 January 1946 to June 2022). ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Economic evaluations of fall prevention strategies that included exercise delivered as a unimodal intervention or a multimodal intervention that included exercise in conjunction with other falls prevention strategies among community-dwelling adults aged 60 years and over.



RESULTS: Eighteen studies were included in this review: 9 unimodal, 6 multimodal, and 3 that included exercise delivered as both a unimodal and a multimodal intervention. In the cost-effectiveness analyses, 61.5 % (n = 8/13) of exercise-only unimodal interventions demonstrated cost-effectiveness, compared with 33.3 % (n = 2/6) of multimodal interventions. In the cost-utility analyses, 60 % (n = 6/10) of unimodal interventions compared with zero multimodal interventions (n = 0/4) demonstrated cost-effectiveness. Sixteen studies (25,017 participants) were included in our meta-analysis. Incremental costs were $128 [-$661, $1644] (2021 US dollars) for exercise-only unimodal interventions and $786 [-$72, $1644] for multimodal interventions. Estimated incremental quality-adjusted life-years was 0.09 [-0.37, 0.55] for exercise-only unimodal interventions and 0.00 [-0.04, 0.04] for multimodal interventions. Both exercise-only and multimodal interventions had an estimated 28 % reduction in falls versus the control, with incidence rate ratios for exercise-only unimodal interventions of 0.72 [0.62, 0.83] and for multimodal interventions of 0.72 [0.25, 2.09].



CONCLUSION: Exercise delivered as a unimodal intervention, particularly resistance training, provided the best value for money for fall prevention. Multimodal interventions that included exercise did not demonstrate additional benefits in terms of costs, quality of life, or fall prevention compared with exercise-only unimodal interventions. This finding may be due to the smaller number of multimodal interventions available. REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO CRD42022295561. REGISTRATION TITLE: Comparing the cost-effectiveness of multimodal versus unimodal interventions that include exercise to prevent falls among community-dwelling older adults: A systematic review.

Language: en