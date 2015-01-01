|
Dobos N. Monash Bioeth. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Centre for Human Bioethics, Monash University)
DOI
PMID
36630050
Abstract
|
Colonel Paul Tibbitts, the American pilot who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, was by most accounts untroubled by what he had done. In the years that followed he even participated in re-enactments of the bombing in front of audiences at model aircraft shows. By contrast the man who flew the reconnaissance plane over Hiroshima immediately before the bombing--Major Claude Eatherly--could hardly live with himself afterwards. He became an outspoken pacifist, donated a portion of his salary to a fund for children in Hiroshima, and would send letters of apology to the victims and their families. He was haunted by nightmares, attempted suicide, and underwent extensive psychiatric treatment (Glover 2012: 100-101). He even committed petty, senseless crimes for no gain, apparently in "a desperate attempt to prove his guilt to himself and to his fellow men, who too easily had classified him as a guiltless, even gilded hero" (Anders and Eatherly 1962, 52).
