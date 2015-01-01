Abstract

INTRODUCTION: many studies have demonstrated the benefits of helmet to prevent and reduce severity of injuries in motorcyclists.



OBJECTIVE: the aim of the present study was to evaluate a possible relationship between the use of different types of helmets and the occurrence of facial injuries among victims of motorcycle accidents, seen at Hospital da Restauração, Recife/PE, Brazil.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: demographic and trauma data were collected from hospitalized motorcycle accident victims with facial injuries from December 2020 to July 2021. Pearsons chi-square test was used to assess association between two categorical variables using a margin of error of 5%.



RESULTS: among the participants, the average age was 33.46 years. The age group between 18 and 29 years was the most prevalent. Most participants were male. 60.0% of motorcyclists used helmets at the time of the accident and of this percentage 37.6% used fixed full-face helmet, 16.5% open-face helmet and the other 5.9% articulated full-face helmet. 62.7% of participants had facial fractures. Among the fractures, those of the zygomatic-orbital complex were the most common fracture and were significantly associated with the use of helmets, especially with open-face helmet.



CONCLUSIONS: the use of helmets was associated with a lower number of facial fractures among patients who were victims of motorcycle accidents. Fracture of the zygomatic-orbital complex was related to the absence of a helmet at the time of the accident, as well as the use of open-face helmets.

Language: pt