Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess factors associated with the habit of drinking and driving and estimating the variations in the prevalence of this behavior in 2013 and 2019, considering information from the two editions of the Pesquisa Nacional de Saúde (PNS - National Survey of Health).



METHODS: PNS is a nationwide cross-sectional home-based study. In 2013 and 2019, 60,202 and 85,854 individuals were interviewed, respectively. To assess the association between the indicator "drinking and driving" and the study variables, crude and adjusted odds ratios (ORs) were estimated using logistic regression models. To compare the prevalence between the studied years, a Pearson's chi-squared test adjusted by the Rao-Scott correction (which considers the effect of the sampling plan) and converted into an F statistic, tested at a 5% significance level, was used.



RESULTS: The prevalence of drinking and driving was higher among men in 2013 (27.4%; 95%CI 25.6-29.3%) and 2019 (20.5%; 95%CI 19.4-21.7%) than among women (11.9%; 95%CI 9.9-14.2% and 7.2%; 95%CI 6.7-9.0%, respectively). Inidviduals aged 30 to 39, who lived without a partner, in rural areas, and were motorcycle drivers had significantly higher estimates. Men with higher income had higher prevalence of drinking and driving. From 2013 to 2019, the act of drinking and driving significantly decreased. Regarding traffic accidents, ORs were significant (p < 0.01) in the studied years for both men and women.



DISCUSSION: Results show the need to continue policies to monitor blood alcohol level and traffic education, with specific actions directed to rural areas and motorcycle drivers.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

