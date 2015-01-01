|
Walsh EH, Herring MP, McMahon J. Syst. Rev. 2023; 12(1): e4.
36631829
BACKGROUND: Globally, suicide is the fourth leading cause of adolescent mortality. Although post-primary school-based suicide prevention (PSSP) interventions are an evidence-based strategy for targeting adolescent suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs), PSSP effectiveness does not easily translate to school settings. Adolescents' perspectives on PSSP are particularly important for (1) intervention effectiveness and implementation in both research and practice, (2) addressing PSSP evidence-practice gaps, and (3) enhancing meaningful adolescent involvement in PSSP, yet there is a gap in understanding adolescents' experiences of engaging with PSSP. As such, this protocol outlines a meta-ethnography which will explore and synthesize adolescents' perspectives on engaging with PSSP interventions, as participants/end-users, intervention advisors, facilitators, and co-designers and co-researchers.
Adolescents; Experiences; Engagement; Evidence synthesis; Involvement; Meta-ethnography protocol; Perspectives; Post-primary school-based suicide prevention