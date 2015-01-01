|
Citation
|
Webb L, Kyaddondo D, Ford T, Bergqvist A, Cox N. Transcult. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, McGill University, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36628461
|
Abstract
|
Teenage pregnancy rates in Uganda are among the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. Child marriage is often the result of unmarried teenage pregnancy and is recognised by Uganda's government as a form of sexual violence and an outcome of inequality. However, unmarried motherhood incurs stigma and shame within traditionally living rural communities. Using co-produced Open Space and ethnographic methods, we examined the psychosocial impact of unmarried motherhood on girls and their communities, and explored problem-solving with key local stakeholders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; empowerment; gender equality; psychosocial health; teenage pregnancy