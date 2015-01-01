Abstract

Acute copper sulphate poisoning is associated with multi-organ failure and high mortality. Patients typically present with gastrointestinal symptoms, haemolysis, methaemoglobinaemia, acute liver injury, rhabdomyolysis and renal failure. Management is usually supportive, and the role of chelation therapy has not been established. Copper is not dialysable. Plasmapheresis has been shown to remove protein-bound copper, reducing plasma and intracellular concentrations. We present a case of severe copper sulphate poisoning, who did not improve with chelation therapy with D-penicillamine and supportive care, but with therapeutic plasma exchange (four cycles) showed rapid clinical recovery.

