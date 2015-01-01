SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Shankar JA, Kaur A, Tyagi L, Selvam S, Hans R, Pannu AK. Trop. Doct. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00494755231151256

PMID

36628444

Abstract

Acute copper sulphate poisoning is associated with multi-organ failure and high mortality. Patients typically present with gastrointestinal symptoms, haemolysis, methaemoglobinaemia, acute liver injury, rhabdomyolysis and renal failure. Management is usually supportive, and the role of chelation therapy has not been established. Copper is not dialysable. Plasmapheresis has been shown to remove protein-bound copper, reducing plasma and intracellular concentrations. We present a case of severe copper sulphate poisoning, who did not improve with chelation therapy with D-penicillamine and supportive care, but with therapeutic plasma exchange (four cycles) showed rapid clinical recovery.


Language: en

Keywords

Asia; poisoning; treatment; copper sulphate; plasmapharesis

