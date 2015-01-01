|
Bhattacharya S, Heidler P, Varshney S. Front. Public Health 2023; 10: e1093170.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
Poor nations are already facing the heat of double burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), often known as chronic illnesses, which are characterized by a protracted course and are multifactorial in causation. In addition to this, neglected non-communicable diseases (NNCD) in the form of gout, sickle cell disease, accidents and many more are likely to be one of the biggest public health challenges soon. Nearly three-quarters (31.4 million) of all NCD-related fatalities occur in developing nations. In terms of morbidity and mortality, the "BIG FOUR" NCDs--diabetes, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular diseases--are widely acknowledged as the main contributors to global health loss. However, other NCDs account for 55% of the global burden of NCDs and are frequently neglected in terms of premature death, increased Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALY), and decreased Quality-Adjusted Life Year (QALY). We have briefly discussed the disease burden of a few significant, yet neglected NCDs in this paper...
Language: en