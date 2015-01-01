Abstract

This study clarifies the responsible entity and the guarantor for damages caused by faults in the building or maintenance of roads by introducing the responsible entities for roads and outlining portions of their applications and regulations. Determine who is accountable for road damage, describe the types of damages that can be compensated for, and describe how Saudi Arabian courts process compensation claims. To achieve their objectives, the researchers employed an analytical-descriptive methodology centered on gathering data, describing it, and then analyzing it to produce study results. The study's primary finding is that road damage liability must be assessed. Since this is not specified in the rules, those injured do not know who should pay for their injuries. The investigation results also indicate that the regulations must be revised so that it is obvious who is accountable for the subsidiary when the contractor or the maintenance contractor violates the contract's terms and criteria. It is improper for these entities to avoid their obligations. Based on the findings of the inquiry, many recommendations have been made. The essential ones are that there should be separate rules and regulations on this issue, that the Saudi courts should be assisted, and that the affected parties' claims should not be subject to additional procedures.



