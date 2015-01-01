Abstract

The development in weapons manufacturing came with the development of man over time and his need for them in quantity and quality. Man has moved gradually and rapidly from the manufacture and use of traditional weapons such as swords and spears to the use of cannons, aircraft, warships, rifles, missiles and advanced electronic weapons. Rather, man has used more deadly weapons than traditional weapons, namely the use and production of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, violating all limits associated with the protection of human rights especially his right in life, to live in peace, and to protect his body from harm.Therefore, the issue of modern weapons is one of the important topics that preoccupies the international community. Such weapons have been evolved like biological weapons with their methods, perceptions, concepts, and methods of their spread. Likewise, in recent times such weapons have become one of the prominent non-traditional sources of threatening international peace and security. Thus, this study explained the phenomenon of biological weapons and the extent possibility that human may use biological weapon in the future.

