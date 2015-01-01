Abstract

Cyberbullying is the act of bullying or causing harassment or intimidation on another person by using technological means, such as devices, social media or networks. Despite the numerous efforts being carried out by both government and non-government organizations, cyberbullying continues to be on the rise and has become a national concern. This study highlights the motivating factors of cyberbullying in Malaysia. First, the study aims to investigate the factors motivating persons becoming cyberbullying perpetrators. Second, the study aims to examine the factors enhancing the susceptibility of persons becoming victims of cyberbullying. Engaging in both qualitative and quantitative approaches, this study adopts socio-legal approach in understanding and enquiring 19 interview experts and 120 survey respondents. The study found various factors that motivates perpetrators of cyberbullying, which could be divided into internal and external factors. Similarly, the factors that enhance the susceptibility of victims of cyberbullying could also be internal and external. The implication of the study is deeper understanding of the various factors motivating cyberbullying in Malaysia. Inherently, risk management strategies could be proposed could be developed to minimize the factors hence reducing the likelihood of cyberbullying occurrences in Malaysia. Hopefully, the findings of the study would contribute to the body of knowledge on the area of cybercrimes in general, and cyberbullying in particular. It is also hoped that this study would assist the general public to better manage the risk of cyberbullying, within the wider agenda of safe nation in Malaysia.

Language: en