|
Citation
|
Goel A, Khan A. BiLD Law J. 2022; 7(1): 298-303.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Bangladesh Institue of Legal Development)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Juvenile justice relates with minors who've already violated the law and require care and protection. Children are a society's or nations most valuable asset, which is why they should grow up to be responsible citizens who are cognitively aware, physically strong, and morally healthy so that they can assist to the betterment of society. Children commit crimes for a number of reasons. In India, person before attaining 18 years of age are considered to be juvenile. Those people who have not attained the age of legal responsibility are minors who are considered to require care and protection.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Criminal Behavior; Inadequate; Juvenile Justice; legal Responsibility; Minors