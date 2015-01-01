Abstract

Juvenile justice relates with minors who've already violated the law and require care and protection. Children are a society's or nations most valuable asset, which is why they should grow up to be responsible citizens who are cognitively aware, physically strong, and morally healthy so that they can assist to the betterment of society. Children commit crimes for a number of reasons. In India, person before attaining 18 years of age are considered to be juvenile. Those people who have not attained the age of legal responsibility are minors who are considered to require care and protection.



OBJECTIVE of Juvenile Justice System is to rehabilitate young offenders and give them a fresh start in their lives. Minors who are exposed to drugs and alcohol are victims of violence or abuse are more considered prone to commit crimes. When parents have inadequate parenting skills, an abusive household, domestic violence, or a single parent who has left their children unattended for an extended period. News, movies, web series, social media, and a lack of education are all factors that impact children's criminal behavior.

Language: en