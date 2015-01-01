Abstract

Quezon City, being one of the most populated and busy cities in Metro Manila, was not exempted from the traffic problems and its effects to the life of ordinary citizens, as well as the activities and operations of the private business and the government offices alike. This has prompted the city government authorities to find possible solution to minimize, if not to totally eliminate, the impact brought about by traffic problems in the economic aspect of our lives. Worsening traffic conditions entails financial loss, since it has already affected the economic and social life of the people, and the nation as well. In order to remedy the situations, the local government units have formulated their own version of Traffic Management Code. The statistical test used in this study was multiple regression analysis, wherein each variable (salary and other expenditures, traffic enforcers, registered vehicles, and traffic violations) was computed against the total collection of fines and penalty paid by the traffic violators. This method was used to determine if those variables were the factors that affects the performance level of the revenue collection generated from the enforcement of QC Traffic Management Code.

