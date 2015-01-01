Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Persons living with, versus without, dementia (PLWD) have heightened fall-risk. Little is known about whether fall-risk factors differ by dementia status.



METHODS: Using the 2015 and 2016 National Health and Aging Trends Study, we prospectively identified fall-risk factors over a 12-month period among community-living older adults ≥65 years with and without dementia (n = 5581).



RESULTS: Fall rates were higher among PLWD compared to persons without dementia (45.5% vs. 30.9%). In a multivariable model including sociodemographic, health, function, and environmental characteristics as predictors, vision impairment (OR: 2.22, 95% CI: 1.12-4.40), and living with a spouse versus alone (OR: 2.43, 95% CI: 1.09-5.43) predicted falls among PLWD, but not among persons without dementia. History of previous falls predicted subsequent falls regardless of dementia status (OR: 6.20, 95% CI: 3.81-10.09, and OR: 2.92, 95% CI: 2.50-3.40, respectively).



DISCUSSION: Incorporating appropriate fall-risk factors could inform effective falls screening and prevention strategies for PLWD. HIGHLIGHTS: 46% of persons with dementia had ≥1 falls versus 31% of those without dementia in 2016. Vision impairment and living with a spouse predicted falls in persons with dementia. Study results support tailored fall prevention strategies for persons with dementia.

