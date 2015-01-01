|
Citation
Chen X, He L, Shi K, Yang J, Du X, Shi K, Fang Y. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2023; 108: e104922.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36634440
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fall incident is one of the major causes of mortality and injury in older adults. Modifiable fall risk factors are the targets for fall prevention. Since the status of some fall risk factors can change with age, insights into age-stratified fall risk factors can be beneficial for developing tailored fall prevention strategies for older adults at different ages. Therefore, the objective of this study was to identify fall risk factors in different age groups of older people.
Language: en
Keywords
Age groups; Falls; Older adults; Modifiable risk factors