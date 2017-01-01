Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the prevalence, severity, and correlates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation in people with traumatic brain injury (TBI) assessed before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study using data collected through the TBI Model Systems (TBIMS) network at 1, 2, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years post-TBI. SETTING: United States-based TBIMS rehabilitation centers with telephone assessment of community residing participants. PARTICIPANTS: Adults (72.4% male, mean age 47.2 years) who enrolled in the TBI Model Systems National Database and completed mental health questionnaires pre-pandemic (1/1/2017-2/29/2020; n=5000) or during pandemic (4/1/2022-6/30/2021; n=2009) INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 questionnaires.



RESULTS: Separate linear and logistic regressions were constructed with demographic, psychosocial, injury-related, and functional characteristics, along with a binary indicator of COVID pandemic period (pre-pandemic vs. during pandemic), as predictors of mental health outcomes. No meaningful differences in depression, anxiety, or suicidal ideation were observed before versus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Correlations between predictors and mental health outcomes were similar before and during the pandemic.



CONCLUSIONS: Contrary to our predictions, the prevalence, severity, and correlates of mental health conditions were similar before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.



RESULTS may reflect generalized resilience and are consistent with the most recent findings from the general population that indicate only small, transient increases in psychological distress associated with the pandemic. While unworsened, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation remain prevalent and merit focused treatment and research efforts.

