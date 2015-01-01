|
An S, Lim S, Kim HW, Kim HS, Lee D, Son E, Kim TW, Goh TS, Kim K, Kim YH. Asian J. Psychiatry 2023; 81: e103454.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36634498
Suicide is a major problem in modern society. About 800,000 people kill themselves annually worldwide (Kim, 2021). In particular, with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there is growing concern about the increased risk of suicide due to the aftereffects of COVID-19 infection (Tandon, 2021). Suicide and non-fatal self-harm cost nearly $490 billion in medical expenses, work-loss costs, and quality-of-life costs in 2019 (Peterson et al., 2021). As latitude increases, cumulative sunlight exposure decreases. Reduced sunlight exposure could increase mood disorders, such as depression, which may be considered a cause of suicide (Kim et al., 2021). Therefore, we aimed to analyze the global prevalence of suicide by latitude.
