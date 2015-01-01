Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite consistently reporting poorer health, women universally outlive men. We examine whether gender differences in lived circumstances considered, and meaning attributed to SRH by women and men might explain this paradox.



METHODS: In an online survey 917 adults rated their health (SRH) and mental health (SRMH) and reflected upon what life experiences they considered in making their ratings. Descriptive findings were sex-disaggregated. The multiple experiences listed were then subject to factor analyses using principal components methods and orthogonal rotation.



RESULTS: Women reported poorer SRH and SRMH. They considered a wider range of circumstances, weighing all but self-confidence and behaviors as more important to SRH than did men. Two underlying components, psychosocial context and clinical status were identified overall. Physical health and pain were more important elements of men's clinical status and behaviors. Comparisons with others of the same age played a larger role in male psycho-social context. Two components also underpinned SRMH. These were clinical problems and psycho-social circumstances for which self-confidence was only important among men.



CONCLUSIONS: Women's and men's common interpretation of measures like SRH suggests that women's health disadvantage is neither artefactual nor determined by gendered meanings of measures and does not explain the paradox. SRH and SRMH captured social circumstances for all. Convergence of characteristics women and men consider as central to health is evidence of the dynamism of gender with evolving social norms. The remaining divergence speaks to persisting traditional male stereotypes.

Language: en