Keashly L. FEBS Lett. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Federation of European Biochemical Societies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36635215
Faculty get bullied for their work by multiple audiences. Faculty bullying is thus workplace bullying. As employers of faculty, universities must ensure faculty workspaces are safe by taking actions to secure these spaces and to support and defend faculty, specifically, and academic freedom and knowledge creation and promotion, generally. Suggestions for responding and preventing hostile work environments are provided.
academic freedom; academic harassment; institutional responding; workplace bullying