SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Keashly L. FEBS Lett. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Federation of European Biochemical Societies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1002/1873-3468.14564

PMID

36635215

Abstract

Faculty get bullied for their work by multiple audiences. Faculty bullying is thus workplace bullying. As employers of faculty, universities must ensure faculty workspaces are safe by taking actions to secure these spaces and to support and defend faculty, specifically, and academic freedom and knowledge creation and promotion, generally. Suggestions for responding and preventing hostile work environments are provided.


Language: en

Keywords

academic freedom; academic harassment; institutional responding; workplace bullying

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print