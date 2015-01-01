SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Peoples JNE, Butler-Barnes ST, Stafford JD, Williams SL, Smith I. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2155466

PMID

36634355

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore relationships between mental health climate, positive mental health, sense of belonging, and depression among a U.S. national sample of Black college students. Participants: 1303 Black undergraduate and graduate students from 15 colleges and universities throughout the U.S.

METHODS: Data were from the 2018-2019 Healthy Minds Study. Analysis included hierarchical regression models.

RESULTS: A more positive perception of mental health climate and higher levels of both positive mental health and sense of belonging were significantly associated with lower levels of depression. Significant interactions existed between positive mental health and climate and sense of belonging and climate with buffering effects being most pronounced for students reporting high levels of positive mental health.

CONCLUSION: Black college students' perceptions of an institution's mental health climate are associated with psychological outcomes. College health stakeholders should consider the buffering effects of protective factors on mental health when designing initiatives for Black college students.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; sense of belonging; Black college students; mental health climate; positive mental health

