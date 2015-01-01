Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Peripheral vestibular disorders except from reflexes dysfunction correspond also to cognitive decline. The objectives of this cross-sectional study were to a) identify correlations among variables of functional gait, cognitive function, and perceived dizziness and b) explore variables that could be used as prognostic factors of functional gait in people with peripheral vestibular deficits.



METHODS: We recruited 154 people with peripheral vestibular deficits. The participants presented with moderate disability in terms of the Dizziness Handicap Inventory questionnaire (mean: 48.00, 95% confidence interval: 45.24-50.75), deficits in the Functional Gait Assessment test (mean: 22.75, 95% confidence interval: 22.13-23.40) and indication of mild cognitive impairment based on Montreal Cognitive Assessment tool (mean: 25.18, 95% confidence interval: 24.75-25.60).



RESULTS: Statistically significant correlations found among functional gait and gender, age, educational level, perceived level of disability and the total score of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment tool. Several components of the cognitive screening test (executive function, vigilance, language skills, verbal fluency) also correlated statistically significant with functional gait. Linear regression models revealed that age, perceived level of disability and vigilance significantly predicted functional gait variability (R(2) = 0.350; p < 0.001) as well as high risk of falling, as indicated by a score on Functional Gait Assessment test <22/30 (R(2) = 0.380).



CONCLUSIONS: Cognitive impairments affect functional gait in people with peripheral vestibular disorders. Thus, the integration of cognitive functional assessment must be considered as a prerequisite for functional assessment and designing rehabilitation programs that will include dual task training.

Language: en