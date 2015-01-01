Abstract

Since 1999, the US suicide rate has increased by more than 30%.1 Numerous studies have demonstrated that suicide mortality is elevated among people with cancer, especially cancers with lower 5-year survival.2 In this issue of JAMA Oncology, Potter et al3 report that patients who underwent surgery for cancers with lower 5-year survival also died of suicide much sooner than patients with less deadly cancers, implicating the importance of screening patients with cancer for psychiatric conditions and suicide risk. In addition, the data highlight the importance of ensuring access to evidence-based psychological and behavioral treatments both before and after cancer surgery. Approximately 1 in 6 patients have a preexisting psychiatric condition.4 Apart from an association with suicide mortality, psychiatric conditions can adversely affect a range of outcomes, including increased perioperative complications, longer hospital stays, higher rates of readmission, and increased risk of postoperative suicidal ideation.4,5 Preoperative or perioperative treatment of psychiatric conditions may therefore lead to improved outcomes.

