Abstract

Some research suggests that firefighters are possibly at greater risk than other at-risk first responder/public service populations for suicidality (e.g., police, Veterans, active duty military non-deployed males; Martin et al., 2017; Stanley et al., 2015; Stanley et al., 2016). Behavioral autopsies have been utilized to elucidate the clinical picture of other at-risk populations; however, to date there is no proposed or applied model for a suicide behavior autopsy in fire personnel. Developing a standardized suicide behavior autopsy will allow for a comprehensive understanding of firefighters who die by suicide and highlight potential areas for intervention. The aim of this paper is to integrate best practices for autopsy procedures from other high-risk populations into a comprehensive theoretical model for a proposed behavioral health autopsy for firefighters. Our recommended protocol is presented along with relevant limitations, clinical implications, and recommendations for future research.

