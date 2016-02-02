|
Janowski M, Chan CE, Poleszak K, Kozak M, Wysocka A, Głowniak A. Pol. Arch. Med. Wewn. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36633382
The incidence rate of syncope is 0.62% person-years [1], while that of implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) shock-associated syncope is 7% [2]. Trappe et al. observed that although 6% of ICD-implanted patients were involved in car accidents, none were attributable to ICD therapy [2]. In the AVID (Antiarrhythmics Versus Implantable Defibrillators) trial, 8% of patients had ICD interventions while driving, but those were not connected with the accidents [3]. Current limitations for patients with ICDs recommend up to 3 months of restriction post implantation/appropriate therapy for private and permanent restriction for professional drivers [4,5].
