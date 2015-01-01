Abstract

Background - Driver demographics and aggressive driving behavior are established risk factors for traffic accidents, yet their role in ambulance crashes remains poorly studied. We reviewed all ambulance crashes that occurred in our emergency medical services (EMS) agency during a 3-year period, and examined incidence rates (IR) by driver characteristics and telematics-measured driver behavior.



METHODS - This retrospective study was conducted in a U.S. EMS agency that operates 75 Type III ambulances and requires personnel to document all ambulance collisions, regardless of severity. Crashes reported between September 2017 and August 2020 were reviewed, and established criteria were used to classify injury and vehicle damage severity. Serious crashes were defined as events with any injury and/or functional or disabling damage. A vehicle telematics system installed fleet-wide in 2017 continuously captures driver-specific data, including miles driven and indicators related to speeding, harsh cornering and braking, and seatbelt use. A composite score characterizes compliance with safe driving behaviors (1 = low compliance to 5 = high compliance). Crash IR per 100,000 miles, IR ratios (IRR), and Poisson regression were used in analysis. Driver sex, age, agency tenure, miles driven, and safe driving score were examined.



RESULTS - Clinicians reported 214 crashes and the IR of any crash and serious crash were 2.1 and 0.63 per 100,000 miles, respectively. Injuries occurred in 8% of crashes and were all of low acuity. About one third of crashes produced functional (21%) or disabling (8%) vehicle damage, and the ambulance required towing in 10%. In a multivariate model, female sex (IRR = 1.50, 95%CI = 1.13-1.97), age 18-24 (IRR = 1.67, 95%CI = 1.06-2.66), and being in the lowest quartile of safe driving score (IRR = 1.51, 95%CI = 1.14-2.02) were EMS driver factors independently associated with an increased risk of any collision.



CONCLUSION - Most ambulance crashes are minor events, but the proportion that result in injury and/or functional or disabling vehicle damage may be as high as one-third. Poor driver compliance with objectively measured safe driving behaviors may increase risk for collisions independent of driver sex and age. The EMS industry would benefit from additional studies that examine the full spectrum of ambulance crashes and expand understanding of EMS driver-related risk factors.

Language: en